Camilo has taken over LA this past week. On Monday night (November 28), Camila Cabello appeared as a surprise guest at the Colombian pop star’s concert. Last night, Camilo also performed with his wife, Evaluna Montaner, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Camilo closed out the US leg of his De Adentro Pa Afuera World Tour at the Microsoft Theater on Monday night. The tour was in support of his new album of the same name that features the duet “Ambulancia” with Cabello. He stopped the show for a moment to introduce a special guest. “I still can’t believe I have a song with her,” Camilo said in Spanish right before Cabello emerged. For the first time ever, they performed the sultry, bachata-infused track together. The fans were screaming as the two artists sang and shared a dance onstage.

Another stop in Camilo’s tour of LA was Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel invited Camilo to perform his sweet duet “Indigo” alongside the singer’s wife, Evaluna Montaner. The Latin pop power couple brought the loving lyrics of their song to life during the feel-good performance.

Camilo is nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for De Adentro Pa Afuera at the 2023 Grammy Awards. He and Evaluna appear in the Disney+ original series The Montaners that’s now streaming on the platform.