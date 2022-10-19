Camilo will be sharing a behind-the-scenes look at his life on tour in an upcoming HBO special: Today (October 19), the Colombian pop star released the trailer for Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida.

The title of the concert special translates to “The First Tour Of My Life” in English. Camilo’s career started burgeoning at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, so he was unable to tour with his debut album, Por Primera Vez. When COVID-19 restrictions were lifted the following year, he toured the world for the first time with the Mis Manos Tour.

During the tour’s run, Camilo brought out special guests like Fito y Los Fitipaldis, Dani Martín, Mau y Ricky, Pablo Alborán, and Nicky Nicole. Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida will include footage of his life in between tour stops and intimate moments with his wife Evaluna Montaner, who shared the stage with him each night. Performances of Camilo’s hits like “Tutu,” “Mareado,” “Ropa Cara,” “Tattoo,” and “KESI” will be included as well.

“I am happy because those moments were all documented and now, thanks to HBO Max, we can share them with [my fan base] La Tribu, who are the force behind my career,” Camilo said in a statement. “It fills me with pride to be able to open this door for them to sing along and relive the tour.”

Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida will be released to HBO Max on November 18. Camilo is currently touring the US on his De Adentro Pa Afuera Tour. His De Adentro Pa Afuera Tour album that was released last month included features from Camila Cabello and Myke Towers. Next month, he will also appear in the Disney+ series The Montaners alongside Mau y Ricky and his father-in-law Ricardo Montaner.