Camila Cabello teased the deluxe “Magic City” edition of her album, C, XOXO just a week before its release, and as promised, it has arrived with a slew of new songs, including this notable number, “Godspeed.”

A stripped-down ballad, “Godspeed” finds Camila saying her goodbyes to a former flame as their fling fizzles — or, as she sings, “When the night is past its peak”

(most probably after a few rounds of breakup sex). The chorus consists of a refrain of the title, with some truly breathtaking vocal runs, and after the first go-around, the instrumental gets really warped, introducing glitchy effects and a haunting synth like a ghost echoing Cabello’s farewell.

The Magic City edition of C, XOXO finds Camila continuing the sonic experimentation of the original, on which she collaborated with mostly rappers like Drake, JT, Lil Nas X, Playboi Carti, and Yung Miami. There’s certainly more of a hyperpop influence on this version of the project, as “Godspeed” has some subtle industrial percussion, while “Baby Pink” tries some UK funky house, and other songs play around in more traditional pop-R&B sounds.

You can check out “Godspeed” above.

C, XOXO: Magic City is out now via Geffen/Interscope. Find more information here.