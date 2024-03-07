Camila Cabello made a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she dished exactly how she feels about breakup sex and how she isn’t totally against it. Considering she had a rollercoaster relationship with Shawn Mendes, this also very well could have been the case.

“I feel like if you’re wanting to have breakup sex you’re probably gonna hit each other up next week,” Cabello said. “There’s still something there.”

“And like I said, I’m sorry, I’m a proponent,” she added. “I don’t believe in the forbidden fruit — if you want it, do it. Kinda like ‘date him until you hate him’ vibe. I don’t actually hate anybody but I’m saying do it until it’s out of your system.”

However, she also admits that there are downsides to continuing to hook up with someone you necessarily don’t like as a person. “I also think the hard part is that sometimes you do waste some time in that way,” Cabello shared. “You’re still entertaining something and maybe there could be somebody out there that’s better.”

During other points in the interview, she also revealed that she’s open in getting back together with exes in general and that even though her friends don’t always agree with her dating approaches, it’s what works for her at the end of the day.