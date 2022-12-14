NBC’s hit reality TV competition show, The Voice, ended its 22nd season with a bang last night (December 13). But, before the crowning of the season’s winner, the contestants took the stage one last time in the hopes of earning enough votes to snatch the title.

For judge Camila Cabello, this moment was bittersweet. Despite only joining the judges’ panel this season, the “Havana” singer won’t return next season due to personal reasons. However, Cabello was sure to leave viewers with one final evocative performance. Joining her mentee Morgan Myles on stage, Cabello dug through her musical archives for the perfect song to fit the occasion.

The singer didn’t look to her latest album, Familia, but rather a something from her entry into the music industry as a solo artist. The song selected, “Never Be The Same,” holds sentimental value to the musician, as it’s the opening track on her debut self-titled album.

The pair sang beautifully, pouring out all they had to give in their farewell duet, and Cabello was sure to enunciate every word, which ought to help avoid online jokes.

The former Fifth Harmony member took to Twitter to remind fans this was her final show as she wrote, “Last one! Watch #TheVoice right now to see who wins season 22.”

Unfortunately, Myles did not win, but their final duet was a minor victory for the budding singer.

Watch the full performance above.

Season 23 of The Voice is set to premiere on March 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. To learn more about next’s season judging panel, click here.