Camila Cabello unleashed her anticipated sophomore record Romance in December. The album saw many hits-in-the-making, but one stand-out track was “My Oh My” with DaBaby. The unexpected duo combined Cabello’s captivating vocals with DaBaby’s distinct flow to craft a catchy tune. The two musicians got together once again to debut a video accompanying the track. The plot-driven visual aims to turn the old Hollywood notion of “damsel in distress” on its head.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the video opens in the style of an early silent black-and-white film. Cabello plays a high-maintenance actor who portrays a “damsel in distress” that got caught up with the wrong crowd. The movie cuts and Cabello argues with film executives about wanting to portray a hero, rather than a helpless victim. DaBaby arrives on screen and wins over Cabello. The rapper then acts as Cabello’s manager and gets her to play the role of the hero in a big production movie.

The video arrives after Camila Cabello’s tear-jerking performance at the 62nd Annual Grammys. The singer took the stage to perform the heartfelt track “First Man” as a tribute to her father, who was in the audience. Cabello was up for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance but ended up ceding the trophy to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for their “Old Town Road (Remix).”

Watch Cabello and DaBaby's "My Oh My" video above.

