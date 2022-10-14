One of Latin music’s most famous families is turning to reality TV. On Wednesday (October 12), the trailer was released for The Montaners starring Argentine icon Ricardo Montaner, his sons Mau y Ricky, and Colombian popstar Camilo.

Since emerging in ’80s, Montaner has become one of Latin music’s top-selling artists. Among his biggest hits are “Tan Enamorados” and “La Cima Del Cielo,” the latter of which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart. He is the father of Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky, who have become stars in their own right. The brothers have collaborated with artists like Karol G, Becky G, and Leslie Grace.

In 2020, Montaner’s daughter Evaluna wed Camilo, who has emerged as one of today’s top-selling Latin acts. His music videos on his YouTube page boast over six billion views. Camila Cabello, Shakira, and Selena Gomez have teamed up with Camilo for collaborations. For the first time, Ricardo’s family will be letting the world into their lives with Disney+ docuseries The Montaners.

In the past year, the Montaner family has grown with the birth of Evaluna and Camilo’s daughter Índigo and the arrival of Mau’s son Apollo. Ricky also married his wife, Argentine actress Stefania Roitman. All of that and more will be covered in the show. According to a press release, the series “reveals the Montaners’ most intimate moments, providing unrestricted access to their family life and uncovering the behind the scenes of events that gained great notoriety in the press and on social media.”

The first five episodes of The Montaners will be premiering on Disney+ on November 9. The series was created by the Montaners and Lex Borrero and it was produced by NTERTAIN Studios with Disney Branded Television’s unscripted team.