Just weeks away from her sixth album, The Loneliest Time, Carly Rae Jepsen has shared the album’s title track, a duet with Rufus Wainwright.

On the collaboration, Jepsen recalls the feelings of isolation she’s felt during the past few years. “I need that look in your eyes / ‘Cause we’ve had the loneliest time,” she sings on the song’s chorus over an intoxicating arrangement of drums and triumphant strings. Joining in, Wainwright sings, “I’ve had more of those bad dreams / You were 10 feet in front of me / I went running, but I couldn’t catch / just a shadow of your silhouette.”

In a recent interview with DIY, Jepsen shared how Wainwright influenced her craft and inspired her to pursue a career in music.

“First of all, I need to say I’m not just a fan of Rufus Wainwright; he literally had a profound effect on my career choice,” she said. “I can remember being 19, taking the West Coast Express from Mission – my home town – to Vancouver, and I would listen to his album Poses over and over and over again. And it was somewhere during the song ‘Poses’, where he sings, ‘Life is a game and true love is a trophy,’ that I was like, ‘I think I’m going to make a run at this music thing, like for real, for real’. Because there’s nothing that sounds better in life to me than this. Fast forward 15 years later, and I’m in a writing session and we’re working on this disco-like track with a Rufus-esque melody to it. And I said, imagine if he sang that dream sequence with us. When I went home, I couldn’t stop thinking about it.”

The Loneliest Time is out 10/21 via School Boy and Interscope. Pre-save it here.