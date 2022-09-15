Come next month, Carly Rae Jepsen’s sixth studio album, The Loneliest Time, will be out. In speaking of the album’s title and the meaning behind much of it, Jepsen said in a statement, “I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.” Now the tracklist for the album has been released.

Carly Rae has done gushy, emotional pop music better than just about anyone. The early singles on The Loneliest Time, like “Beach House” and the Rostam-produced “Western Wind,” have shown a similar mastery of these tropes. Both tracks are near the middle of the 16-song tracklist (13 plus another three from the Deluxe bonus edition), and only one featured vocalist (that we know of) appears on the album in Rufus Wainwright on the album’s title track. Come October 21st, CRJ will be lonely no more, as million of fans will surely be riding the waves of the Canadian pop star’s every lyric. And they can even get started on her North America So Nice Tour, which begins in September.

Check out the tracklist and album artwork for The Loneliest Time below.

1. “Surrender My Heart”

2. “Joshua Tree”

3. “Talking To Yourself ”

4. “Far Away”

5. “Sideways”

6. “Beach House”

7. “Bends”

8. “Western Wind”

9. “So Nice”

10. “Bad Thing Twice”

11. “Shooting Star”

12. “Go Find Yourself or Whatever”

12. “The Loneliest Time” Feat. Rufus Wainwright

14. “Anxious” (Deluxe Bonus Track)

15. “No Thinking Over the Weekend” (Deluxe Bonus Track)

16. “Keep Away” (Deluxe Bonus Track)