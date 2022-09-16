Carly Rae Jepsen Releases The Dancey Anthem ‘Talking To Yourself’

Last month, Carly Rae Jepsen announced her new album The Loneliest Time. She pleased fans with the endearing new single “Beach House,” and she’s back with a new track from the record called “Talking To Yourself.”

“Talking To Yourself” is a relentlessly catchy anthem that proves Jepsen hasn’t lost any of her charm or bombast. While the song’s dancey beat makes it perfect for going out and partying, its lyrics are full of longing and bittersweetness that shows it’s still a thoughtful track to listen to alone: “Are you reaching for me, making love to someone else? / Do you talk to me when you’re talking to yourself, self?”

About writing songs during the pandemic, Jepsen said in a 2020 interview, “The most awkward thing for me so far has been trying to do writing sessions over Zoom. You’re trying to spark creativity with, sometimes, a complete stranger. It’s just a really awkward beginning process. We’re staring at each other like, ‘Can I call you back when we each have some ideas?’ I’m always writing, chipping away at a couple ideas here and there.”

Listen to “Talking To Yourself” above.

The Loneliest Time is out 10/21 via Interscope and School Boy. Pre-save it here.