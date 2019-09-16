Caroline Polachek Shares The Upbeat Single, ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’

Former frontperson of indie-pop group Chairlift, Caroline Polacheck shares the upbeat single “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.” The single will feature on her upcoming record, Pang, which is Polacheck’s first solo album under her own name.

Caroline Polacheck was formerly creating music under pseudonyms Ramona Lisa and CEP, but “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” marks a return to her familiarly cheery music akin to Chairlift. Ahead of “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” Polacheck debuted the singles “Door,” “Parachute,” and “Ocean Of Tears.”

According to Billboard, Polacheck went from creating music of her own to appearing in the credits for Beyonce’s self-titled 2013 album. But Polachek soon realized her passion was making music for herself. “I had this revelation that I shouldn’t be working on anyone’s music but my own,” she said. After her revelation, Polacheck then packed up her life in New York and spent the next 18 months working on music in LA and London. The result of these intensive 18 months is Polacheck’s forthcoming record, Pang. A seasoned musician, Polacheck wrote, performed, and produced every sound herself on Pang.

Listen to “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” above. Pang is out everywhere October 18 via Sony/Columbia. Pre-order it here.