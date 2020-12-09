Caroline Polachek dropped her first post-Chairlift solo album, Pang, over a year ago now, but there’s still some life left in the album, because she’s not done with it yet. Today, she has dropped a group of remixes from the album and recruited an interesting collection of collaborators to help out.

She dropped four remixes as individual singles (that also feature the original versions of the songs), and the most attention-grabbing of them is the new spin on “Hit Me Where It Hurts. It was remixed by Toro y Moi and features new vocals from Deftones’ Chino Moreno, and it takes on a darker and more electronic tone than the original.

Aside from that track, Polachek also shared “Ocean Of Tears (Umra Remix),” “Hey Big Eyes (George Clanton Remix),” and “Door (Oklou Remix).” The remixes are a preview of Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection, which is set for release on April 16, 2021 and will also feature the previously released A.G. Cook remix of “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” a handful of other remixes, and a cover of The Corrs’ classic single “Breathless,” which she has regularly performed live.

Listen to the Moreno-featuring Toro y Moi remix of “Hit Me Where It Hurts” above and check out the other remixes below.

Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection is out 4/16 via Perpetual Novice.