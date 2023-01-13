Shakira‘s “BZRP Music Sessions #53” music video went viral this week for her lyrical takedown of her ex Gerard Piqué. Casio and Twingo got caught in the crossfire when she implied they were a downgrade, like Piqué’s current girlfriend Clara Chía Marti. The two brands took advantage of the moment and responded to her diss track.

On Wednesday, Shakira released “BZRP Music Sessions #53” with Argentine producer Bizarrap. In clever wordplay puns in Spanish, she evoked Piqué and Marti’s names. In the lyrics, Shakira appeared to refer Marti as a downgrade for Piqué. “You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo,” Shakira sang. Casio’s watches were also called out while she going in on Piqué. “You traded in a Rolex for a Casio,” Shakira added. Since the release of the song, many memes were created with Shakira’s cutting lyrics about Twingo cars and Casio watches.

On Twitter, Casio reminded people that the company also furnishes keyboards. The brand’s Education Division included a photo of Daft Punk in an episode of Family Guy with a Casio keyboard. The hashtags in the post include the lyrics from the French duo’s hit “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.” One of the melodies in Shakira’s song has drawn comparisons to the Daft Punk classic.

“Today we got quite a few notifications for a mention of CASIO in a song,” the company wrote. “CASIO watches and keyboards and calculators are for life.”

Hoy tenemos bastantes notificaciones por una mención a CASIO en una canción 😜

Los (relojes y teclados) y las (calculadoras) CASIO son de y para toda la vida 😉#Harder, #Better, #Faster, #Stronger pic.twitter.com/Si8CZfKEe1 — División Educativa (@CASIOedu) January 12, 2023

Renault, the company that manufactures the Twingo car, also responded. The brand’s Spain division made a reference to Shakira’s lyric where she sang, “A she-wolf like me isn’t for guys like you.” Renault also used the hashtag “claramente” in its post, which is how Shakira evoked Marti’s name in the song. The car in the photo features the number 22, which is a reference to the lyric: “I am worth two 22-year-olds.” Marti was reportedly 22 when she started seeing Piqué.

“For guys and girls like you. Turn up the volume!” Renault wrote on Twitter.