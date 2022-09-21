For the first time, Shakira opened up about her recent split from soccer star Gerard Piqué and the allegations of tax evasion in Spain. In a new interview with Elle that was published today (September 21), the Colombian superstar also talked about how she’s “healing” by creating new music.

It’s been a difficult year for Shakira since her recent separation from her ex Piqué. On top of that, Shakira will soon be going to trial for alleged tax fraud in Spain and she’s taking care of her ailing 91-year-old father. In the cover story, she described this year as “one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life.”

After Piqué reportedly cheated on Shakira, the couple announced their separation in June. In April, she released her global hit “Te Felicito” where she sarcastically congratulated an ex on being a good actor in their relationship. Shakira seemingly confirmed that song was inspired by Piqué.

“I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make. When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel,” Shakira said.

As their separation is unfolding in front of the world, Shakira’s top priority is maintaining her two sons’ privacy during this time. She mentioned that she’s working with Piqué on a custody agreement that will best suit their family.

“Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children,” Shakira said. “We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved.”

Shakira maintained that she’s staying strong during the separation proceedings. “For those women like me who believe in values like family who had the dream, the big dream of having a family forever, to see that dream broken or shredded into pieces is probably one of the most painful things that you can ever go through. But I think that women, we are resilient,” she said.

Shakira also talked about the tax evasion claims against her in Spain. She maintained that accusations are “false.”

“First of all, I didn’t spend 183 days per year at that time at all. I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them,” she said.