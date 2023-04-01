Cat Burns will support Sam Smith on the UK and European leg of their Gloria tour, beginning on April 12, and rejoin Ed Sheeran for the North American leg of his Mathematics Tour later this year. The 22-year-old UK artist will also make her debut appearances at Glastonbury and Governors Ball this June. Not to mention, Burns was nominated three times at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

In other words, she’s getting the most out of life, and she encouraging her growing fan base to do the same with her uplifting new single, “Live More & Love More.”

“It’s a very positive song about starting whatever it is you want to start and doing whatever it is you want to do in life because we only have one life, and we deserve to live it to the fullest,” Burns said in a statement.

She expanded on her mission for the track on Instagram. “My best attempt at telling you all to live your life to its absolute fullest,” Burns wrote. “Romanticize your life to this song. I wrote this with [Jordan Riley] and @gerardoconnell the absolute legends and it’s been such a quick turn around! We literally wrote this 6 weeks ago. Mental. Anyway happy listening! I hope you love it as much as I do.”

In the “Live More & Love More” lyric video, Burns contemplates life’s big questions while casually on the couch. “If there’s something you wanna do, just do it,” she belts. “Don’t let your head stop your heart from moving / If there’s someone you wanna talk to, talk to them / Who knows who we’d be if we just live more and love more.”

Watch “Live More & Love More” above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.