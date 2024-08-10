Celine Dion is a fighter. The singer’s triumphant return to the world’s stage during the 2024 Paris Olympics showcased that. Now, Celine could be gearing up with a battle against Donald Trump and JD Vance’s presidential campaign.

Today (August 10), Celine publicly made her issue with the Republican duo known. On her official X (formerly Twitter) page, Celine slammed Trump and Vance for reportedly using her beloved song, “My Heart Will Go On,” at one of their campaign rallies in Montana.

“In no way is this use authorized,” read the note. “Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. …And really, that song?”

Celine can’t control when the song gains steam on streaming services (most recently following the submarine tragedy). But she can use her power to shut down its use in other ways, including political events.

A clip (view here) supposedly captured at the rally, shows that a jumbo screen inside the building played a video of Celine Dion performing the track.

Read Celine Dion’s full statement below.

This isn’t the first time a recording artist clapped back at a politician for using their music. Back in August 2023, Eminem sent Vivek Ramaswamy a cease-and-desist for his use of “Lose Yourself.”

As of today, neither Donald Trump nor JD Vance have issued a response to Celine Dion’s statement.