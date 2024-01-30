Celine Dion is set to release a new documentary, titled I Am: Celine Dion, which will focus on her career and her battle with stiff-person syndrome. Directed by Irene Taylor, the film will take viewers through a year in Dion’s life, with footage taken in the recording studio and her home, according to Rolling Stone.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me: the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said in a statement. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

As the publication notes, Dion was slated to perform in both Las Vegas and the remainder of her Courage World Tour in 2022. However, the singer soon started facing muscle spasms that prompted all show cancellations. That December, she revealed her official diagnosis.

Dion’s documentary will be released on Amazon Prime, but there is no set date for it yet.