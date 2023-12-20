Here’s A Timeline Of Celine Dion Living With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Canceling Part Of Her Courage World Tour January 2022: On January 15, 2022, Dion confirmed on Instagram that she “must cancel the remaining shows of the North American leg of her Courage World Tour” and cited that she had been receiving treatment for “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” In her Instagram post’s accompanying caption, Dion wrote, “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.” Sharing Her Diagnosis December 2022: It wasn’t until the end of last year that Dion publicly shared the specifics of her medical condition. On December 8, the five-time Grammy winner posted an emotional Instagram video in which she said she had recently “been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.” Dion also confirmed that her aforementioned muscle spasms came as a result of SPS. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life — sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she added. “It hurts me to tell you today this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

Appearing In The Love Again Trailer February 2023: Fans were delighted to see (and hear) Dion in the official trailer for the Priyanka Chopra Jonas-led romantic-comedy Love Again. Dion’s appearance is central to the movie’s plot, and the accompanying soundtrack boasted five new Dion songs. Chopra Jonas and co-star Sam Heughan told Entertainment Weekly that they never filmed in-person with Dion, as the movie was produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Canceling The Rest Of Her Courage World Tour May 2023: On May 26, Dion again took to Instagram to announce, “with tremendous disappointment,” that she needed to cancel “all remaining dates currently on sale for 2023 and 2024” of her Courage World Tour. “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” Dion is quoted as saying. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

Living With Her Sister, Linda July 2023: In an interview with Le Journal De Montreal, Claudette Dion shared that her sister, Linda, had moved in with Celine in Las Vegas — and dispelled rumors that Celine would be returning to Quebec (as relayed in English by Hello! Canada). “Doing Everything She Can To Recover” September 2023: Hello! Canada published an interview with Claudette Dion, who provided an update on her sister’s progress. “She’s doing everything to recover,” she said. “She’s a strong woman. […] It’s an illness we know so little about. There are spasms — they’re impossible to control. You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It’s a bit like that, but in all muscles. There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain.”