Last December, “My Heart Will Go On” singer Celine Dion shared a heartbreaking update about her health. Due to her stiff-person syndrome (SPS) diagnosis, Celine was forced to cancel her Courage World Tour. When Celine was spotted at Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency in November, supporters hoped her condition had improved. Unfortunately, on Monday, December 18, a devasting update has been shared with the public.

According to E Online, Celine has reportedly lost control of her muscles. Based on The National Institute Of Health’s listed symptoms, this is one sad reality of those fighting the neurological condition. Celine’s sister, Claudette Dion, shared an update with 7 Jours.

“What pains me is that she has always been disciplined,” wrote Claudette. “She always worked hard. Mom always told him, ‘You’re going to do this right, you’re going to do this right.’ It’s certain that, in our dreams and in his, the idea is to return to the stage. In which state? I do not know. The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Since it’s one case in millions, scientists didn’t do that much research because it didn’t affect many people.”

Fans online have continued to send words of encouragement and prayers to Celine. View a few of their notes below.

NOOOOO, we refuse to accept this…God please watch over Celine — Jey / FREE PALESTINE (@knowlesvatoo) December 19, 2023

My prayers go out to her. I struggle with this disorder on a daily basis & it is truly a battle of the body & mind. — CMac  (@TurtleMac24) December 19, 2023

God cover her!! Sending her prayers and healing energy, GOD SHOW UP AND SHOW OUUUT 🥺🙏🏽🌹 — ✨DreamChaser✨ (@mr_smith1921) December 19, 2023