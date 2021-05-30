Emo Nite lovers, get ready to be depicted on the big screen. According to a report from Variety, the massive EDM duo The Chainsmokers are among backers of a feature film about Emo Nite entitled Every Nite Is Emo Nite, which you have to admit is a pretty Emo Nite title. The film in development is based on fictional characters but will take place during the real-life events of Emo Nite itself gaining popularity in LA’s nightlife.

The screenplay for the film was written by Brandon Zuck, and it has the support of all of Emo Nite’s co-founders, along with The Chainsmokers’ production company, Kick The Habit Productions; rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who has been on a roll with Power and other projects, Five All in the Fifth (Known for their Rick James documentary and the Hip-Hop Uncovered documentary) and 3BLACKDOT.

The Chainsmokers, aka Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, told Variety that while they might not be making emo themselves, the scene has deeply impacted their lives. “Emo music has greatly influenced our lives, taste and the music we make,” they said. “The community around the music is one of a kind, and we’re excited to showcase Brandon’s amazing story for the world to see.”

I, for one, will be purchasing tickets to see this film in theaters. Get more background on the film here.