Budding pop hitmaker Chappell Roan is hitting the road this spring. Beginning in April, the Midwest darling, who had a buzzy year last year with her debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, will embark on an extended leg of The Midwest Princess Tour. In addition to several festival slots, as well as opening slots on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour, Roan will perform in several venues across North America on her own tour.

Tickets for The Midwest Princess Tour will be available for purchase beginning Friday (January 26). Fans can register to purchase tickets here.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

04/12-14 — Palm Springs, CA @ Coachella

04/19-21 — Palm Springs, CA @ Coachella

05/18 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/19 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

05/20 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

05/22 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/23 — Richmond, VA @ The National

05/24 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

05/26 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

05/29 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

05/30 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/01 — Kalamazoo, MI @ The State Theatre

06/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Pittsburgh Pride On The Shore

06/04 — Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

06/05 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

06/07 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

06/09 — Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/11 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

06/12 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/13 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate

06/15 — Louisville, KY @ Kentuckiana Pride Festival

06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo