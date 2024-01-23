Budding pop hitmaker Chappell Roan is hitting the road this spring. Beginning in April, the Midwest darling, who had a buzzy year last year with her debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, will embark on an extended leg of The Midwest Princess Tour. In addition to several festival slots, as well as opening slots on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour, Roan will perform in several venues across North America on her own tour.
Tickets for The Midwest Princess Tour will be available for purchase beginning Friday (January 26). Fans can register to purchase tickets here.
You can see the full list of tour dates below.
04/12-14 — Palm Springs, CA @ Coachella
04/19-21 — Palm Springs, CA @ Coachella
05/18 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/19 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
05/20 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
05/22 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
05/23 — Richmond, VA @ The National
05/24 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
05/26 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/28 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
05/29 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
05/30 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
06/01 — Kalamazoo, MI @ The State Theatre
06/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Pittsburgh Pride On The Shore
06/04 — Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
06/05 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
06/07 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
06/09 — Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/11 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
06/12 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/13 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate
06/15 — Louisville, KY @ Kentuckiana Pride Festival
06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo