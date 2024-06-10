Chappell Roan 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2
Pop

Chappell Roan Explained Why She Won’t Perform At The White House For Pride Month While Dressed As The Statue Of Liberty

Chappell Roan is an icon, a legend, the moment. The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess artist performed at Governors Ball 2024 on Sunday, June 9, and maximized her time on stage.

According to Rolling Stone‘s Larisha Paul, Chappell Roan “emerged from a giant apple on stage, painted entirely green in drag as the Statue of Liberty” and got emotional when delivering a message to her audience, “I am in drag as the biggest queen of all, but in case you had forgotten what’s etched on my pretty little toes: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’ That means freedom and trans rights. That means freedom and women’s rights. And it especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories.”

Before singing “My Kink Is Karma,” Roan also confirmed that she had been invited to perform at the White House for Pride Month but declined the offer because “We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.”

Roan’s set also featured the live debut of an unreleased song entitled “Subway.”

Below, watch some clips from Chappell Roan’s Governors Ball 2024 set, including a cameo from Melissa McCarthy.

