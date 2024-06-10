Chappell Roan is an icon, a legend, the moment. The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess artist performed at Governors Ball 2024 on Sunday, June 9, and maximized her time on stage.

According to Rolling Stone‘s Larisha Paul, Chappell Roan “emerged from a giant apple on stage, painted entirely green in drag as the Statue of Liberty” and got emotional when delivering a message to her audience, “I am in drag as the biggest queen of all, but in case you had forgotten what’s etched on my pretty little toes: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’ That means freedom and trans rights. That means freedom and women’s rights. And it especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories.”

Before singing “My Kink Is Karma,” Roan also confirmed that she had been invited to perform at the White House for Pride Month but declined the offer because “We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.”

Roan’s set also featured the live debut of an unreleased song entitled “Subway.”

Below, watch some clips from Chappell Roan’s Governors Ball 2024 set, including a cameo from Melissa McCarthy.

oh i fucking love chappell roan. pic.twitter.com/sWZD1LEUIU — Ari 🧸ྀི (@arianasupland) June 9, 2024

chappell roan not only talking about but getting emotional while speaking about all the oppressed people on occupied lands oh let me stan immediately pic.twitter.com/EgfLXkB2tI — ave (@grandykerenee) June 10, 2024

CHAPPELL ROAN THE ICON THAT YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/Hutfq93bqO — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) June 9, 2024

The rapid ascendancy of Chappell Roan should be taught in classrooms across the country pic.twitter.com/EIbdVddYou — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) June 10, 2024

chappell roan just performed at the gov ball and they’ve already built a statue of her… chappell roan world domination pic.twitter.com/mfRG94AcUi — SITA (@raspberhrriies) June 10, 2024

melissa mccarthy is side stage waiting for chappell roan and she just held up a pride flag on her phone 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/acXvW8ViOo — jr (@bigbluefc) June 9, 2024