Chappell Roan formally launched her career with the 2017 EP School Nights, but things have especially accelerated over the past year or so. Her 2023 debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess peaked just outside of the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and it spawned the hit song “Red Wine Supernova,” which is currently closing in on 100 million streams on Spotify. She followed that with the April single “Good Luck, Babe!,” which, as her first top-40 song, is her biggest success to date. The demand is clear: Bonnaroo just moved Roan to a larger stage for this weekend’s festival.

Roan is going through a significant career transition right now, and it turns out the process isn’t always easy.

As Billboard notes, between songs at the Raleigh, North Carolina stop of her Midwest Princess Tour on June 12, Roan got emotional and explained to her audience, “I just want to be honest with the crowd: I just feel a little off today because I think that my career is just kind of going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up. And so I’m just being honest that… I’m just having a hard time today.”

After a pause, she continued, “I’m sorry. I’m not trying to give you, like, a lesser show, it’s just like, there’s a lot going on. So, just thank you for understanding. This is all I’ve ever wanted, it’s just so… it’s just heavy sometimes.”

Check out the clip below.