Elton John didn’t win an Academy Award on Sunday night; “Never Too Late,” his song with Brandi Carlile for the Disney Plus-streaming documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, lost to “El Mal” from Emilia Pérez.

Something tells me the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” legend isn’t too bitter about it, though, since A) he already has two Oscars (for The Lion King and Rocketman), and B) later that night, he performed with Chappell Roan at his annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party.

Roan performed an 11-song set at the party, ending with a cover of “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” and her own “Pink Pony Club,” both with John.

You can watch the footage here.

John is a huge Chappell Roan fan. “It’s been a long time since I’ve witnessed someone master the art of performing so early in their career. Congratulations, Chappell Roan, you smashed it!” he wrote on Facebook following a 2024 performance at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

On his Apple Music radio show, Rocket Hour, John also told Roan, “I rang you the other night and said, ‘Listen, I’m not stalking you, but I’m as excited about your album’s success as you are.’ It’s wonderful to see true talent being recognized.”