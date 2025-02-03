Chappell Roan was feeling very “emo” ahead of the Grammys, but the “The Giver” was straight-up happy at the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony. For her debut performance (viewable here) at the beloved music event, Roan performed her breakout song “Pink Pony Club.”

While the Grammys crowd pales in comparison to the massive crowds she amassed last year — including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, ACL Fest — the Grammys stage still carries a heavy weight, but it was no match for Roan’s star power.

With an army of beautiful misfits, Roan stormed the Grammys stage with vengeance. Sat atop a massive pink pony, Roan demonstrated that she’s above the expectations, critiques, and even her own self-doubts. Although digital streams and a fun TikTok trend shows that Roan’s track “Hot To Go!” has stolen fans’ hearts, “Pink Pony Club” is a full showing of Roan’s artistic arsenal.

As far as awards go, Roan secured nominations for Record Of The Year (“Good Luck, Babe!”), Album Of The Year (The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess), Song Of The Year (“Good Luck, Babe!”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Good Luck, Babe!”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess).

Check out our full coverage of the 2025 Grammys here. To view the full 2025 Grammy Awards list, click here.