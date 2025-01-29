Even in the unlikely scenario where she doesn’t win a single Grammy this weekend, Chappell Roan has already made a bit of history. The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer is one of only 15 artists to be nominated for The Big Four — Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist — at the same ceremony. This, and all the love she’s received from fans (the non-creepy ones) over the past year or so, is making her feel very “emo.”

“It’s Grammy week. I am very emo,” she wrote on Instagram. “My heart feels warm and fuzzy with all the support I have been given this past year. I hope you can understand that this has been incredible and scary and spiritual and confusing. I’ve been crying tears of joy and grief and feeling loved and lonely and free. Ultimately, I am grateful for every one of you who gave my music a little spin and showed your ass up to shows and festivals.”

Roan also hyped her Grammys set (“I love the performance we’re preparing for you all”) and added, “Just know when I’m up on stage, all I’m really feeling in my heart is love to the queer community especially those in places where it is unsafe to be yourself.”

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards air this Sunday, February 2, on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus. Besides Roan, the other announced performers include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Stevie Wonder, and Teddy Swims.