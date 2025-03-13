At 8 p.m. ET today (March 13), Chappell Roan is set to release her new country-inspired single, “The Giver.” However, this doesn’t mean she’s moving away away from the pop her fans have come to love.

In an Instagram post shared earlier this month, Roan explained, “I have such a special place in my heart for country music. I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars. Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is.. hmm right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on c*ntry.”

As Billboard notes, in an upcoming Apple Music interview, Roan says the track was inspired by Big & Rich’s hit “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy),” saying, “I was like, ‘I want to feel that way on stage. I want to feel that.’ Because that’s how I write. I’m like, ‘How do I want to walk around on stage and sing?’ And I was like, ‘I want to write that song, but Chappell’s version.'”

As for her country pivot, Roan says it’s not permanent: “I really just did it for fun. I’m not switching genres or anything.”