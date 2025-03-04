We Now Know When Chappell Roan’s Next Single, ‘The Giver,’ Arrives

2024 breakout pop sensation Chappell Roan is releasing her next single soon — and today, we found out exactly when. She previously teased the song through a phone number that played a snippet for fans.

Roan posted the release date for “The Giver” to Instagram, along with a short story about its conception and creation. It’s due on Thursday, March 13, at 8 PM ET, and produced by Dan Nigro.

“@dan_nigro and I wrote this together and it was so fun!!!” she wrote in the caption. “We’ve never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music. I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars.”

She further elaborated on rumors that her next album would take on country sounds, writing, “Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is.. hmm right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for yall.”

Chappell’s breakout has led to even more speculation about her future — namely, that she’s on the shortlist of potential performers for next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance (unlikely, but not impossible). For now, it seems she’s soaking up the benefits of being a Grammy winner — including performing one of her biggest hits with a fellow gay icon, Elton John.