A few days ago, Chappell Roan ruffled some feathers with the following quote about the 2024 presidential election, from a The Guardian feature: “I have so many issues with our government in every way. There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote — vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”

Some interpreted Roan not endorsing Kamala Harris as meaning she intended to vote for Donald Trump. So, she has decided to clear the air.

In a TikTok video shared last night (September 25), Roan said in part (as Deadline notes):

“Hear it from my mouth, if you’re still wondering: No, I’m not voting for Trump, and yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people. And I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in.”

Worth clarifying is that in that quote, Roan did not specifically say she’s voting for Harris or that she endorses Harris, just that she is not voting for Trump.

In that same Guardian interview, Roan also spoke about her mental health, saying, “I’m in therapy twice a week. I went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, I don’t know what’s going on. She diagnosed me with severe depression — which I didn’t think I had because I’m not actually sad. But I have every symptom of someone who’s severely depressed.”