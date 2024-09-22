Chappell Roan has been having a difficult time coping with fame. From the “stalker vibes” from fans to being diagnosed with severe depression, the “Good Luck, Babe” singer is open about her ongoing struggle. But yesterday (September 21), she found a little slice of happiness onstage.

During what appears to be her Midwest Princess Tour‘s recent stop at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, Chappell Roan found humor in the device one attendee used to photograph her performance. “B*tch is that a DS,” she asked. “You keep taking photos on your DS, you keep doing it.”

The video captured by fellow attendees (viewable here courtesy of Pop Base), caught the hilarious encounter as Chappell Roan locked eye with the ticket holder sneaking flicks with their Nintendo DS.

Users online also found humor in the incident and took to their pages to give the concertgoers cool points.

“Anyone rocking a DS today is seriously awesome, no doubt about it,” wrote one user.

“At this point it’s a flex to record with a DS,” penned another.

“Anyone carrying around a DS today is cool af, frankly,” chimed another.

Although the fan has yet to be identified it is safe to assume that moment was considered to be lighthearted. Plus after paparazzi captured a hostile exchange with Chappell Roan and a 2024 VMAs red carpet photographer, you see that his incident was far less tension-filled.