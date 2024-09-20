As Chappell Roan has become a leading pop star in 2024, she has been candid about the negative parts of being famous. The whole situation is getting to her so much, in fact, that she was recently diagnosed with “severe depression,” she revealed in a new interview with The Guardian.

Discussing coping with the struggles of her newfound fame, Roan said she’s coping “how anyone would,” explaining, “I’m in therapy twice a week. I went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, I don’t know what’s going on. She diagnosed me with severe depression — which I didn’t think I had because I’m not actually sad. But I have every symptom of someone who’s severely depressed.” Those symptoms include brain fog, forgetfulness, poor focus, and “a very lacklustre viewpoint.”

She went on, “I think it’s because my whole life has changed. Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage. If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal. Going to the park, pilates, yoga — how do I do this in a safe way where I’m not going to be stalked or harassed?”

