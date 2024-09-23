Yesterday (September 22) marked the one-year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s debut album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, which became a hit in 2024 as Roan rose to pop stardom. Roan has been candid discussing the ups and downs of her newfound fame, and she acknowledged them once again in a post celebrating her album’s anniversary yesterday.

The X (formerly Twitter) post reads:

“1 year of The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess

my life has been changed forever [heart hands emoji] this has been amazing and hard and beautiful and eye opening and empowering and transformative and every emotion ever. Thank you thank you thank you for everything. Thank you for showing up for this project and believing in me. Ps

this is not just me making this happen,

This is a team of people working their asses off day and night to keep this afloat. I am so lucky and feel so loved [bouquet emoji] Xoxo

Chappell.”

The post also includes a photo of Roan holding a vinyl copy of the album in front of a wall covered in posters about the album.

Also this weekend, Roan performed in London, where she was delighted to see a fan filming with a Nintendo DS (technically, original DS models didn’t have cameras, so the fun would have had to have had a DSi, 3DS, or 2DS system.)

