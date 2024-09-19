Before Chappell Roan was drawing huge crowds and getting Jenna Ortega to do the “Hot To Go!” dance, she was, well, she was still super talented. It’s just that the world at large didn’t know it yet. But Rachel Stavis did. The writer and director enlisted the singer to provide the score for her 2022 short horror film, Posies, which is being re-released on October 9.

Here’s the official synopsis for Posies: “As people begin to ‘devolve’ into monsters, one woman attempts to hide her transformation by placing flowers under her skin.” The short was written by Stavis, who co-directed with Katherine Fisher (it was also executive produced by Better Things and King of the Hill‘s Pamela Adlon!). You can watch the trailer above.

“Having Chappell Roan’s creativity and intensity strewn throughout Posies by way of the score that she so eloquently created was a dream come true,” Stavis said. “Our earliest discussions about this project centered around using her greatest instrument – her voice – to create a haunting, emotional, and atmospheric depth to the film. She captured exactly what we envisioned for this and did it virtually on her first try. It was extraordinary. She has an amazing gift of storytelling through music, and her composition remains one of the most unique and unforgettable elements of the film. We’re beyond grateful that she was able to create something so special – specifically for me and my audience – before her inevitable rise to fame.”

Posies, which stars Anna Diop and Andy Favreau, will be available to watch on ALTER on October 9. You can find more information here.