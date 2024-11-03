Back in August, Chappell Roan’s manager revealed that she was “busy writing” new music. But, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer wouldn’t share the work until it was absolutely ready. Well, Chappell Roan’s highly anticipated new song was shared during her Saturday Night Live debut.

Yesterday (November 2), Chappell Roan premiered a new song for the beloved night show studio audience. After Chappell performed her newly RIAA gold certified song, “Pinky Pony Club,” she treated SNL to “The Giver” (viewable here).

“All you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right. Well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right,” sang Chappell.

The uptempo country-leaning track is a sexy tale of the love life of lesbians. “You ain’t gotta tell me/ It’s just in my nature/ So take it like a taker/ ’cause baby I’m a giver,” sang Chappell.

In Chappell’s opinion, women intimate partners “get the job done” better than any man every could.

Back on October 25, Chappell Roan teased the record with a slide show of images (viewable here) that hinted at the record’s lyrics.

Although the track (“The Giver”) isn’t available on streaming platforms just yet and Chappell Roan hasn’t revealed its official release date, fans are prepared to support as soon as it is.