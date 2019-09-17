The first verse of Charli XCX’s Troye Sivan collaboration “2099” begins, “Woo, killing, I’m so deadly, deadly / I’m zooming like a jet ski, zoom zoom / Little dose of napalm, blow it up, yeah.” Those lines sound like a music video pitch, and XCX seems to agree, as she made that the basis for her new “2099” clip. There’s one burning watercraft at the start of the video that appears to have been blown up (by a dose of napalm, perhaps). Beyond that, it’s pretty much just XCX and Sivan riding jet skis around a picturesque lake (props to Sivan for wearing a helmet), and that’s all this clip needs to be awesome.

XCX says of the video, “This is the best video ever. I’m so happy I made it. Troye and I are so talented. Thank you to Bradley & Pablo for directing and also to Troye, who trained so hard for the shoot. Enjoy.”

XCX previously spoke about how she first met Sivan, saying, “When I first moved to LA three years ago and first got my place, I was doing a lot of house parties. It’d be open invite and a lot of people came, a lot of people I didn’t know. It was pretty fun actually. Troye came to one of the parties, and that’s where I first met him. We got talking and realized we had a lot of mutual friends. Immediately I thought he was super sweet.”

Watch the video for “2099” above, and read our review of Charli here.

Charli is out now via Asylum/Atlantic UK. Get it here.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.