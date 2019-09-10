Charli XCX And Troye Sivan Get Experimental On Another New Collaboration, ‘2099’

Charli XCX is now just days away from releasing her new album Charli, and ahead of that, she has one more advance taste of it. In late 2018, she kicked off the album cycle with the Troye Sivan collaboration “1999,” so it’s only appropriate that her last pre-album single is another Sivan joint effort.

This time, the pair have progressed a hundred years since their last meet-up on their new track, “2099.” While “1999” is an ode to nostalgia, “2099” is a warped imagining of what the world (and its music) could eventually be. The track is beyond adventurous, as there are moments that sound like pop, electronica, and industrial, all rolled up into a somehow-cohesive package.

Charli XCX explained how she initially met Sivan, saying, “When I first moved to LA three years ago and first got my place, I was doing a lot of house parties. It’d be open invite and a lot of people came, a lot of people I didn’t know. It was pretty fun actually. Troye came to one of the parties, and that’s where I first met him. We got talking and realized we had a lot of mutual friends. Immediately I thought he was super sweet.”

The song was preceded by “1999,” “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo, “Gone” with Christine And The Queens, “Cross You Out” featuring Sky Ferreira, “Warm” featuring Haim, and “February 2017” featuring Clairo and Yaeji.

Charli is out 9/13 via Asylum/Atlantic UK. Pre-order it here.

Some artists mentioned a Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.