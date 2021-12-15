Charli XCX did quite the experiment in early 2020 when she made How I’m Feeling Now, a quarantine album that she created in real-time with help from her fans. The project was a critical hit, and all the while, the process was being filmed for a documentary, Alone Together. The film premiered at this year’s virtual SXSW festival, and it will soon see a wider release in theaters and on digital platforms on January 28, 2022. So, in light of that, a new trailer for the film has been shared today.

Back in July 2020, Charli said of the film (which had a working title of 6ft Apart at the time), “It felt only natural to document myself making this album. I don’t think I’ve ever made music in such a unique situation: being so logistically far apart from my collaborators, but going through exactly the same thing, writing songs about my relationship with my boyfriend sitting in the next room, and being so connected to my fans in such an intense and creative way, it felt quite overwhelming and heartwarming all at the same time. So I wanted to film it all. Why not add to the pressure of making an extremely personal album within a five-week timeline by putting a load of cameras in my face and zooming in on my personality and insecurities too??! You know???”

Watch the Alone Together trailer above.

