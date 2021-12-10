Indie

Perfume Genius’ Pitch-Shifted Remix Of Charli XCX’s ‘Good Ones’ Is Eerie And Epic

FacebookTwitterPop Music Critic

Earlier this year Charli XCX let fans know that despite putting together one of the best albums of her career in a few short weeks during quarantine, she had another full-length project on the way. Slated for 2022, she’s described the record as “sexual and demonic,” and shared a few previews of new music with the world, including the massive lead off single, “Good Ones,” which is a classic, dark pop song, and “New Shapes” a collaboration with Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek.

With that most recent collab, she shared that the new record will be called Crash, and is coming March 18, 2022. Realistically, that’s not very fair away, especially considering how fast the last few weeks of the year always goes. But in the meantime, instead of another new single, Charli has teamed up with one of indie’s best producers, Perfume Genius, and offered up a remix of the song that completely changes the tone. On Twitter, here’s how the producer described his approach: “My remix of @charli_xcx out now 🕳 went very Sunn O))) Blade 2 Queen of the Damned Trent Reznor is 5’7”

First off, Perfume Genius, aka Mike Hadreas, pitch-shifted the vocals so they sound more masculine, deeper and booming, and stripped back most of the bright pop sound so only the booming percussion and colossal synths remain. It’s one of the most remixes/reworks I’ve heard in a minute, check it out above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: , ,
Listen To This
Alt-J Is Ready For A Christmas Party With Their Holiday Playlist
by: Twitter
The Best Albums of 2021 That You Might Have Missed
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×