Earlier this year Charli XCX let fans know that despite putting together one of the best albums of her career in a few short weeks during quarantine, she had another full-length project on the way. Slated for 2022, she’s described the record as “sexual and demonic,” and shared a few previews of new music with the world, including the massive lead off single, “Good Ones,” which is a classic, dark pop song, and “New Shapes” a collaboration with Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek.

With that most recent collab, she shared that the new record will be called Crash, and is coming March 18, 2022. Realistically, that’s not very fair away, especially considering how fast the last few weeks of the year always goes. But in the meantime, instead of another new single, Charli has teamed up with one of indie’s best producers, Perfume Genius, and offered up a remix of the song that completely changes the tone. On Twitter, here’s how the producer described his approach: “My remix of @charli_xcx out now 🕳 went very Sunn O))) Blade 2 Queen of the Damned Trent Reznor is 5’7”

My remix of @charli_xcx out now 🕳 went very Sunn O))) Blade 2 Queen of the Damned Trent Reznor is 5’7” 🕳 https://t.co/ptqmMmFOOg pic.twitter.com/a6LlSVEJbC — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) December 10, 2021

First off, Perfume Genius, aka Mike Hadreas, pitch-shifted the vocals so they sound more masculine, deeper and booming, and stripped back most of the bright pop sound so only the booming percussion and colossal synths remain. It’s one of the most remixes/reworks I’ve heard in a minute, check it out above.