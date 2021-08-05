Charli XCX is launching a podcast, and you better believe some of the best new musicians from around the world are going to be involved. As NME reports, the new project with the BBC is called Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever, and early confirmed guests include people like Beabadoobee, Mark Ronson, Tove Lo, Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek (whose latest single, “Bunny Is A Rider” is absolutely a rider!). The first episode launches next Monday, August 9, as Charli will “chat to friends and celebrity guests from around the world to discover the songs that have been instrumental in shaping their lives.”

Music recommendations from the musicians Charli XCX is friends with? That’s better than an algorithm any day. The podcast series is slated for a 20-episode run for its first season, and Charli cited emotional connections with people over music as one of the driving forces for the project. “The reason I wanted to do this podcast is because I love talking to people, and I love exploring the emotional connection any person can have with music,” she said in a statement. “Songs that soundtrack specific moments in life can amplify and affect a moment drastically and so I wanted to explore what those moments and songs are with some of my favourite creative people. In every conversation I’ve had, I’ve learnt something brand new about each guest and I feel like I’ve gotten to know each and everyone one of them a little bit more.”

This all comes right before a new song from Charli, her new single “Good Ones” is set for release on September 3.