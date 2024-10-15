Charli XCX’s album Brat is one of the year’s biggest hits. Charli didn’t think that would be the case, though, and she actually would have been alright with Brat not being a smash.

In a new Wall Street Journal feature, Charli explains:

“I really had this very concise, strong and strict vision for what it was and how I wanted to work. I also was truly, genuinely OK with it not being successful. When I started making the record, I was telling everyone around me: ‘This is going to be a record with no sacrifices.’ I remember telling the label: ‘You’re probably not going to feel like there are any hits on this record, but that’s just what it is.'”

Of the remixes and the album’s long tail, she also noted, “I’ve always been anti this idea that once an album comes out, that’s its peak. I feel like there are so many more possibilities of what those songs can become.”

Charli’s words echo what she recently said about the now-iconic Brat album cover: “Where the actual first idea of doing a text cover came from was to save money. I was like, ‘This album is not going to appeal to a lot of people.’ I was like, ‘I think I will do a press shoot and maybe save on the album cover.'”

Find the full Wall Street Journal feature here.