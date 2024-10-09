While he’s been relatively quiet lately, The 1975 leader Matty Healy has been known to drum up controversy here and there, like kissing a bandmate and getting sued over it. Meanwhile, The 1975 are set to appear on Charli XCX’s upcoming remix album Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat. Charli, who is engaged to The 1975’s George Daniel, recently spoke about that same and outlined her relationship with Healy.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe shared yesterday (October 8), Charli said:

“I really wanted him to do the song. He’s like my brother now, you know? And I hope he wouldn’t mind me saying this, but I have an endless amount of respect for him as a songwriter and him as a person, but I sometimes want to strangle him. Even before being with George, years and years ago, I’ve always been such a fan of their work. His thinking of the way everything is digested in terms of their work, their artwork, their font, their videos, their everything, it’s very, very holistic.”

She added, “All I’ll say from my perspective in terms of [The 1975’s] show is like, I just really enjoy people who take a risk in terms of what they’re putting out there artistically. And I think that show is a little divisive, but I think great art is divisive.”

This comes after there was tension between Charli and collaborator Rina Sawayama last year, which followed Sawayama speaking out against Healy.

Check out the full interview above.