It’s officially Coachella season, as we’re just days away from the 2025 edition of the festival, which goes down during the weekends of April 11 to 13 and 18 to 20. As such, as is tradition, the California desert is filling up with billboards from musicians promoting their upcoming performances (here are a few examples). One from Charli XCX, though, is particularly intriguing.

As Charli shared on her private Instagram account (here’s another look), there’s a billboard in the classic Brat green with the Brat text in the middle, but the text has been scribbled over. This may suggest that Charli is preparing to debut a post-Brat era at Coachella.

Fans commenting on Charli’s post have their own theories. Some wonder if this could be Charli hinting that she’ll bring out Sky Ferreira to join in for a performance of their collaboration “Cross You Out.” Others are entertaining the idea that Charli may not play any Brat songs during her set. As one fan commented, “you ended the crash era at coachella 2023 and you’ll be ending brat era again at coachella 2025……”

Meanwhile, Charli recently explained why all her of album covers as they appear on streaming platforms still have their alternate Brat-style artworks, saying, “I see that you want this, I know that you want this, and I love that you want it. I love this narrative. But all I’ll say is, every single thing that I’ve done, even the tiniest, smallest thing, has been for a reason. Like to the point where some people wouldn’t even know. What I’m saying is, everything has a purpose, everything I do has a purpose, and so when this happens, it will be for a reason.”