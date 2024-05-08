Charli XCX has many bops to her credit. Her upcoming album, Brat, boasts the viral hit, “Von Dutch.” But also, Charli has penned tracks for other artists, including Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Kim Petras, and more.

Back in January, it was revealed that Charli was planning to add some other collaborations to her impressive resume. She was rumored to have written music for an upcoming album by Britney Spears. Spears immediately shut the rumors down in an Instagram post, saying, “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash. They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album…I will never return to the music industry!!!”

While fans were disappointed in the news, it turns out, new Spears music almost came to fruition. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live, Charli revealed that she did, in fact, write some songs, which were planned to go to Spears.

“[The news] leaked to the press,” said Charli. “Britney then did this post where she was like, ‘I don’t have random people write for me.’ And I was like, ‘Oh. OK. Go off.’ So I don’t know that she was a part of the process…the team were present… But she didn’t record it. She obviously didn’t.”

Though the collaborative process didn’t go down the way Charli would’ve liked it, she says the idea of Spears singing one of her songs would be “a dream come true.”

Brat is out 6/7 via Atlantic. Find more information here.