Charli XCX is about to have the clubs on lock this summer. At long last, we finally have more information about her upcoming sixth studio album, Brat. Today (April 3), Charli shared two new songs from Brat — “Club Classics” and “B2B”

On the punchy “Club Classics,” Charli has one simple wish — to dance to floor fillers all throughout the night. On the song’s bridge, she even shouts out some of the DJs and producers who have inspired her throughout her career.

“I wanna dance to A.G. / I wanna dance with George / I wanna dance to SOPHIE / I wanna dance to HudMo,” she says.

“B2B,” meanwhile, is a trippy track with a hypnotic beat switch, over which, Charli dreads the idea of returning to a past love.

In addition to these two new songs, Charli has revealed the album’s tracklist and release date. The album will arrive just in time for the summer, and will surely be a must for pride events and late-night excursions.

You can listen to “Club Classics” and “B2B” above and see the Brat tracklist below.