Charli XCX’s ‘Charli’ Is A Pop Album For The People

This essay is running as part of the 2019 Uproxx Music Critics Poll. Explore the results here.

I went to one of Charli XCX’s New York tour stops back in October, about a month after the pop star released her latest album, Charli. It was raining and I arrived about 30 minutes before doors, my short black wig looking more frazzled librarian than Charli XCX. The line wrapped around the block twice. Fabulous young people stood in chunky boots and mesh tops, outfits that looked like they came straight out of Charli’s closet.

I pledged not to move from the spot I secured by the front of the stage, alongside teens discussing homework and young adults screaming about poppers. Everybody, including me, appeared to consider themselves day-one Angels, deserving of a front-row experience. There was an aggressive energy under the enthusiasm, a stiffness among people dancing carefully enough to maintain the square foot of space they claimed. “I’ve been here since 11 a.m.,” a girl screamed into an unmoving mass. “I just had to go to the bathroom!” No response.

When I saw Charli perform in 2018, after she released her excellent mixtape Pop 2, the vibe was notably different. Less territorial. But she didn’t need a line around the block to know she was on the verge of something big. She felt it, her enduring fanbase felt it, and this year, everyone else did too.

As a longtime fan, Charli sounds like the satisfying culmination of her efforts and experimentation. Charli found her sweet spot — in vulnerability, chaos, and collaboration — and surpassed it. For newcomers, it’s a welcome take on pop music, futuristic and fresh. The album is as layered and complicated as the woman behind it and the listeners consuming it. Her singular vision filters through delicate love songs, anxious confessions, and dancefloor freakouts. Glowing synths give way to grinding industrial noise, fizz, and squeaks.

Charli XCX scored her first record contract in 2010, but Charlotte Aitchison has been crafting her pop star persona for over a decade. She started out sharing tracks on MySpace and released her debut album True Romance in 2013. But she owes her earliest taste of mainstream notoriety to her show-stealing features on Icona Pop’s 2012 hit “I Love It” and Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” in 2014. Her second album, Sucker, had standout tracks like “Boom Clap,” which made Billboard’s top 10, and “Famous,” but Charli was still finding her voice. At the time, it seemed as if she was trying to meet the mainstream halfway, tempering her style to fit the mid-2010s pop landscape. Her music was catchy and different, but not too different.

In 2015, Charli started working with SOPHIE and PC Music mastermind A. G. Cook, with whom she would spend the next few years preparing her pop takeover and developing her career-defining sound with mixtapes, EPs, and one-off singles. That girly, alien electro-pop invigorated her cult following without breaking through to the mainstream. Still, she refused to conform. She believed in what she was making, the blueprint for the future of pop.