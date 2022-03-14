At the end of the week, Charli XCX’s new album, Crash, will arrive. Now, Charli has shared what will presumably be the final pre-album single, “Every Rule.” The track is a slow ballad with a throwback synth-driven sound on which she sings, “We know that it’s wrong, but it feels real fun / Sneaking around, falling deep in love / But sometimes I get scared / ‘Cause I know it’s unfair / I’m hurting someone else instead.”

A March 2022 Rolling Stone UK feature notes the song is about the end of a long-term relationship, and that Charli made the tune with A.G. Cook and Oneohtrix Point Never “a long time” before How I’m Feeling Now. Charli said of the tune, “It’s funny when you talk about explosions, this really genuine and beautiful love story on this album is also quite traumatic to listen back to, because this is a relationship from my past that no longer exists. Even the story within how we met is quite explosive, I suppose. I really love this song because I’m just saying exactly what happened and it feels very truthful.”

Listen to “Every Rule” above.

Crash is out 3/18 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

