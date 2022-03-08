Charli XCX is gearing up for a massive album release, with her fifth record, Crash, just around the corner. The project drops on March 18 and has been preceded by a whole slew of excellent singles, including “Good Ones,” a collaboration with Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens called “New Shapes,” her more recent collab with Rina Sawayama, “Beg For You,” and the latest single “Baby.”

She performed those last two on SNL this weekend, and has been on a bit of a press blitz in these last few days leading up to the album’s release. One stop on the endless press tours to promote new music is always The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and on her most recent appearance Charli and Jimmy discussed a funny story involving another of Atlantic Records’ biggest stars — Cardi B herself. Apparently, Charli had already told Jimmy the tale of when she, Bebe Rexha and Rita Ora collaborated with Cardi — all virtually — for the group song “Girls,” and how starstruck Charli was to be involved with Cardi, who she loves.

The only problem? When it came time for Cardi to promote the song and video, she shared the wrong name Charli… she called her “Charli STD” instead. But because it’s Cardi, Charli actually had no issues with the unsavory nickname. Sharing a bit of the interview in a clip on Instagram, Charli tagged Cardi and let her know she thinks the title rather iconic. “Charli std reporting for duty thank you @fallontonight & @jimmyfallon for having me and thank u @iamcardib for creating this iconic piece of Twitter history – i love you,” she wrote.

Check out the interview above and keep an ear out for that new Charli album!