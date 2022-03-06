In a perfect world, Charli XCX would have already performed on Saturday Night Live. The singer was booked to take to Studio 8H back in December, but her set was canceled due to COVID concerns. At the time, Charli said that she was “devastated and heartbroken” by the news, but she promised that she would return. True to her word, she did so last night, taking the stage to perform “Baby” and “Beg For You” from her upcoming album, Crash.

Both performances err on the seductive side, as Charli danced and twirled her way around the stage all while showing some skin to viewers. “Baby” and “Beg For You” are two of four singles that Charli has released so far from Crash. “Baby” serves as its latest single while “Beg For You” is a track Charli released back in January, with a feature from Rina Sawayama. The remaining singles from the album are “New Shapes” with Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens and “Good Ones.”

Charli’s performance comes after she dropped out of an NFT festival after she received backlash.

You can watch the performances of “Baby” and “Beg For You” in the videos above.

Crash is out 3/18 via Atlantic Records. You can pre-save it here.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.