One of the things that Jimmy Fallon does best is his musical impressions. Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, Neil Young, and Barry Gibb are all a part of his rotation, but he busted out a new one on The Tonight Show yesterday: Depeche Mode frontperson Dave Gahan.

That might seem a bit random, but Fallon dressed up and sang as the new wave musician for an interesting sort of performance. Joined by Charli XCX, the two did a “live mashup” of Depeche Mode’s “Just Can’t Get Enough” and Icona Pop’s Charli-featuring hit “I Love It.” Fallon began by performing some of “Just Can’t Get Enough,” before the camera panned over to Charli, who started singing “I Don’t Care” over the same instrumental before the two came together for a chorus that combined the hooks from both songs. The bit was ultimately a neat experiment that actually ended up working out pretty well.

This comes shortly after Charli’s previous appearance on Fallon, when she sat down for an interview and performed “Gone” with Christine And The Queens.

Watch Charli XCX and Fallon mash up Icona Pop’s “I Don’t Care” and Depeche Mode’s “Just Can’t Get Enough” above, and read our review of Charli here.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.