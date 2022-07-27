Pop

Charli XCX Goes Full Rapper On The Confident Banger ‘Hot Girl’

Charli XCX has proven herself adept at both crafting pop bangers and busting out more experimental material to please more indie-leaning fans. Now, Charli is once again genre-hopping on the new single “Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies),” which is a straight-up rap song.

The track is carried by a bass-heavy trap beat and Charli’s lyrics are mostly spoken (i.e. rapped), like on the hook that oozes classic hip-hop confidence: “I’m a hot girl, pop girl, rich girl / I’m a b*tch girl, fast girl, catch me if you can, girl / You a swerve, girl, who the f*ck are you, girl? / You just wanna be me.” Charli only really starts singing on the second verse halfway through the song, and even then, there’s still very much a hip-hop rhythm to what she’s saying.

The song, as its parenthetical title indicates, is Charli’s contribution to the upcoming slasher/comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies, which stars Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, Chase Sui Wonders, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Rachel Sennott, and Lee Pace. Some of “Hot Girl” was heard in a trailer for the movie that dropped in April.

Listen to “Hot Girl” above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

