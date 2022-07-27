Charli XCX has proven herself adept at both crafting pop bangers and busting out more experimental material to please more indie-leaning fans. Now, Charli is once again genre-hopping on the new single “Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies),” which is a straight-up rap song.

The track is carried by a bass-heavy trap beat and Charli’s lyrics are mostly spoken (i.e. rapped), like on the hook that oozes classic hip-hop confidence: “I’m a hot girl, pop girl, rich girl / I’m a b*tch girl, fast girl, catch me if you can, girl / You a swerve, girl, who the f*ck are you, girl? / You just wanna be me.” Charli only really starts singing on the second verse halfway through the song, and even then, there’s still very much a hip-hop rhythm to what she’s saying.

The song, as its parenthetical title indicates, is Charli’s contribution to the upcoming slasher/comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies, which stars Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, Chase Sui Wonders, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Rachel Sennott, and Lee Pace. Some of “Hot Girl” was heard in a trailer for the movie that dropped in April.

Listen to “Hot Girl” above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.